Janet Sue (Bulen) Ramey
Woodville - Janet Sue Ramey, 73, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. She was born on October 7, 1946 to Chester G. and Lois M. (Sternaman) Bulen in Toledo, OH. She married Billie R. Ramey on September 28, 1985 at Solomon Lutheran Church in Woodville. Janet and Billie have celebrated over 34 years of marriage together. In addition to being a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she worked as the Bakery Manager at Miller's New Market in Genoa for 25 plus years before she retired.
In addition to her husband Billie, Janet is survived by her daughter: Cathy (Bob) Morgan of Woodville. Son: Thomas (Angie) Schroeder of VA. Stepsons: Jeff (Becky) Ramey of Bluffton, Ed (Leta Faye) Ramey of Burgoon, and Bryan (Janet) Ramey of Portsmouth. Sister: Jane Eilert of Haskins. Brother: Thomas (Beverly) Bulen of Butler, 10 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, and daughter: Laurie Schroeder.
Family and friends will be received 3-7 p.m., Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 201 W. Main Street, Woodville, OH. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Solomon Lutheran Church, 305 W. Main Street, Woodville, with additional visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Officiating, will be Rev. Alan Brown. Interment will be in Westwood Cemetery, Woodville. A bereavement luncheon will be served in the church fellowship hall, immediately following the cemetery committal service. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Solomon Lutheran Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020