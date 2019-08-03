Services
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Ole Zim's Wagon Shed,
1375 N. S.R. 590
Gibsonburg, OH
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Ole Zim's Wagon Shed,
1375 N. S.R. 590
Gibsonburg, OH
1952 - 2019
Janet Willer Obituary
Janet Willer

Lindsey - Janet Willer, 66, of Lindsey, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at her home on Thursday, July 25, 2019. She was born on December 28, 1952 in Fremont to William & Patsy (Bowersox) Copley.

Janet was a 1970 graduate of Fremont Ross High School. She attended Tiffin Academy of Hair. Janet was a member of Faith Lutheran Church. She watched numerous children from the Lindsey area for many years. She had many talents and was extremely gifted with painting, crafts and cakes. She loved spending time with her family and attending all her grandchildren's activities.

On September 8, 1973, Janet married the love of her life, Richard D. Willer at Faith Lutheran Church. He survives. Also surviving are her children, Shane (Laura) Willer of Fremont and Brandon (April) Willer of Perrysburg; grandchildren, Paige, Arleena, Connor, Bowen and Chase; parents, William & Patsy Copley of Lindsey; and siblings, Dan (Beth) Copley of Rochester, IN, Randy (Betsy) Copley of Lindsey and Dale (Sal) Copley of Gibsonburg.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Ole Zim's Wagon Shed, 1375 N. S.R. 590, Gibsonburg. Pastor Juli Lejman-Guy will officiate. An open house, celebrating Janet's life, will begin following the service, 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. It would have been Jan's wish to allow everyone to be comfortable for her celebration. Casual attire will be welcome if you are attending.

Memorial contributions may be made to ProMedica Hospice or to the Sandusky County Humane Society.

To send an online condolence or to view Janet's tribute video, please visit: www.hermanfh.com.
Published in the News-Messenger on Aug. 3, 2019
