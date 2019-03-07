|
Janice E. Dymond
FREMONT - Janice E. Dymond, 83, of Fremont, OH passed away on March 6, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Janice was born on May 3, 1935 to Ellsworth and Helen (Pratt) Reed in Fremont, OH. She graduated from Fremont Ross High School in 1953. Janice married her high school sweetheart, Ray Dymond on July 4, 1953 celebrating 65 years of marriage.
Janice was an accomplished seamstress creating hundreds of beautiful quilts, afghans, and many other needlework pieces that will be treasured by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren for years to come. She was a member of the Hayes Ohio Star Quilt Guild and won numerous awards for her work.
Janice graduated from Bowling Green State University earning both a bachelors and master's degree in education. She was a dedicated and enthusiastic teacher for twenty-seven years to first and third grade students at Lutz Elementary School in Fremont. After her retirement in 1992, Janice spent her remaining years traveling, camping, sewing and enjoying time spent with her family and friends. She volunteered at Fremont Memorial Hospital delivering departmental mail.
Janice is survived by her husband, Ray Dymond, Fremont, OH; children, Stephen (Deb Jones) Dymond, Fremont, OH, Karen (Greg) Horn, Green Springs, OH and Kenneth (Gabe Ng) Dymond, Sylvania, OH; sister, Martha (Pete) Root, Fremont; son-in-law, Ken Smith, Curtice, OH; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Susan Smith and brother, Larry Reed.
No services are planned but memorial contributions may be made to or the Parkinson's Foundation
Published in the News-Messenger on Mar. 7, 2019