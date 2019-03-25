|
|
Janice Gayle Rathfelder
Fremont - Janice Gayle Rathfelder, 67, of Fremont, passed away at her home on Thursday, March 21, 2019. She was born on July 26, 1951 in Merced, CA to Rev. Dwight and Opal (Hill) Smithhart.
Janice was in the 1969 graduating class of Merced High School. She was employed as a Heath Coach for EZ Fitness. In her free time, she loved to read, play cards and different board games. She enjoyed spending time gardening, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
On August 2, 1969, Janice married Gary Rathfelder in Merced, CA; he survives. Also surviving Janice is her daughter, Michelle Rathfelder of Fremont; grandsons, Troy, James & Aaron Rathfelder; and sisters, Carol (Dave) Martin, Judith (Bill) Barrett, and Sandy (Joe) Pacheco.
She is preceded in death by her son, Michael J. Rathfelder who passed away in 2015.
Visitation will be held at the Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. where Funeral Services will begin at 11:30 a.m. Pastor Forrest Kirchenbauer will officiate. Burial will be held at Oakwood Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to ProMedica Hospice of Memorial Hospital.
To send an online condolence, visit: www.hermanfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Mar. 25, 2019