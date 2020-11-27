Jason Robert Dickman
Fremont - Jason Robert Dickman, 42, of Fremont, OH passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at his home. He was born on August 18, 1978 in Bradenton, FL to Diane (Dickman) Vickery and Robert Huff. Jason attended Clyde/Green Springs High School.
Jason was currently working for Woodbridge Corporation where he has worked for many years. He enjoyed fishing and being on the water.
Jason is survived by his mother, Diane (Brian) Vickery, Clyde, OH; father, Robert Huff, Bradenton, FL; daughter; Allyson Dickman; sisters, Carmen Dorobek, Laura Huff, both of Fremont, OH; the Love of his Life, Stacy Ludrowsky, Fremont, OH; grandmother, Norma Dickman, Green Springs, OH and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jack Dickman and uncle, Steve Dickman.
Visitation: Monday from 10:00 a.m. to Noon at Horvath Hanes Funeral Home, 211 N Broadway St, Green Springs, OH 44836.
A Graveside Service begin at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Green Springs Cemetery with Certified Funeral Celebrant, Susann Robitski Zimmerman officiating.
The use of face masks is required while indoors at all services. Social distancing will be observed throughout all services with wait times taking place outdoors.
Memorials can be made in his honor to Donor's Choice.