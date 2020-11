Or Copy this URL to Share

Jaylin Quinones



Jaylin Alexis Quinones (Breither) has passed on Friday October 30, 2020. She was born on September 16,1993 to Keith and Jessica (Canales) Breither. She grew up in Clyde and graduated from Clyde Senior High School. She was a bright and beautiful woman who fiercely protected the ones she loved. She will be deeply missed. She is survived by her father Keith, mother Jessica, and her brothers Jared and Reed.









