|
|
Jean E. Seem
Fremont - Jean E. Seem, 90, of Fremont, OH passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at ProMedica Memorial Hospital. She was born August 28, 1929 in Fremont, the daughter of Joseph E. and Esther E. (Krawetzke) Guenther. She was a graduate of Fremont Ross High School.
Jean married Robert R. Seem on June 10, 1950 at St. John's Lutheran Church and he preceded her in death on February 12, 2003. She worked as a secretary and office manager for Fremont City Schools-Board of Education, retiring after twenty-five years of service. Jean was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church. She loved to read, work crossword puzzles, and enjoyed playing golf, mahjong and cards. Jean especially enjoyed spending time with her family.
Jean is survived by her children, Pamela (James) Swint, Port St. Lucie, FL and Jack Seem, Fremont, OH; grandchildren, Bryan (Susan) Swint, Jennifer (Lee) Winans, Meredith (Chris) Williams, Michael (Kim) Seem, Kristin Jo (Brian) Balkovec; thirteen great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert R. Seem; sister, Joan Baker and daughter-in-law, Bobbi Jo Seem.
Visitation: Tuesday from 3 - 7 pm at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH
Service: Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 10:30 am at St. John's Lutheran Church,
212 N. Clover St., Fremont, OH, with Pastor Matt Wheeler officiating.
Burial: Oakwood Cemetery
Memorials: St. John's Lutheran Church
Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020