Groff Funeral Homes
1607 E. Perkins Ave.
Sandusky, OH 44870
(419) 626-3632
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Groff Funeral Homes
1607 E. Perkins Ave.
Sandusky, OH 44870
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Groff Funeral Homes
1607 E. Perkins Ave.
Sandusky, OH 44870
Jean Elizabeth (Burr) Grahl


1927 - 2019
Jean Elizabeth (Burr) Grahl Obituary
Jean Elizabeth (Burr) Grahl

Sandusky - July 12, 1927 - July 5, 2019

Jean E. Grahl, 91, of Sandusky, OH, passed away peacefully Friday, July 5, 2019 at the Gardens at Clyde.

Jean was born on July 12, 1927 in Sandusky, OH to the late Clarence and Marie (Forester) Burr.

Jean graduated from Sandusky High School and was the owner of Kid's Kloset children store in Clyde from 1977 - 1988. She spent most of her years as a loving homemaker for her family. Jean was a member of Emmanuel United Church of Christ, AMVETS and the American Legion.

Jean is survived by 3 daughters, Karen Camella of Sandusky, Jodi (George) Snyder of Clyde and Julie Bickley of Poland, OH; 1 son, Douglas (Marion "Brandi") Grahl of Clyde; 7 grandchildren, Jill Anon, Jolie Smedley, Paul Grahl, Meghan Grahl, Robin Snyder, Jessica Snyder and Kassidy Bickley; 16 great-grandchildren; niece, Lori Grahl; sister-in-law, Paulette Grahl and brother-in-law James Grahl.

In addition to her parents, Jean is preceded in death by her husband, Irvin Grahl; sister, Donna Grahl; son-in-law, Tom Camella; brother-in-law, Elmer Grahl and nephews, Steven and David Grahl.

Friends and family may call on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 11 am until the time of funeral services at 1 pm at Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1607 E. Perkins Avenue, Sandusky, OH 44870. Burial will follow at Meadow Green Memorial Park in Huron.

Those wishing to contribute to Jean's memory may do so to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870 or to one's favorite charity.

Condolences may be shared online at www.grofffuneralhomes.com.

Groff Funeral Homes and Crematory

1607 E Perkins Ave

Sandusky, OH 44870

419.626.3632 main office

419.626.2445 fax
Published in the News-Messenger on July 8, 2019
