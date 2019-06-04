|
Jean L, Ladd
Woodville - Jean L. Ladd, 96, of Woodville, OH, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at her Home. She was born on August 21, 1922 in Sandusky, OH to Henry and Rose (Cebull) Frey. On March 18, 1942 she married Harold "Toad" Ladd at Our Lady of Lourdes in Genoa. Jean and Toad raised 3 children and celebrated 35 years of marriage before Toad's passing in 1977. She worked as a beautician owning her own business "Pauline's Beauty Shop" in Toledo. She later worked at Pixie Cleaners in Woodville. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, and also belonged to the Woodville American Legion ladies auxiliary. Jean enjoyed playing pinochle 65 years in her lady's card club and was a life-long Detroit Tiger's fan. At 96 years of age, Jean had an amazing relationship with her family and friends. It was her family that was at the center of her life bringing her the greatest joy.
Jean is survived by her daughters: Cherie (Sonny) Pierce of FL, Connie Hanshew of WV, son: Herbert Frey of Oregon, OH and Robert (Bonnie) Frey of GA, daughter-in-law: Linda Ladd of Gibsonburg, 8 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson. In addition to her husband "Toad," she was preceded in death by her parents, son: David Ladd, brother: Kenneth Frey and sister, Marge Sherman.
Family and friends will be received on 4-8 p.m., Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 201 West Main Street, Woodville, OH. A Funeral Mass will be Celebrated 10 a.m., Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Genoa with additional visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. The Celebrant will be Father Timothy Ferris. Interment will be in Westwood Cemetery, Woodville, OH. A celebration of Life gathering will be held at Gamy's Place 137 E. Main Street in Woodville, immediately flowing the cemetery committal service. Memorial contributions may take the form of contributions to: Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement or share a memory or photo may do so at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News-Messenger on June 4, 2019