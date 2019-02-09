|
Jean M. Mapus
Fremont - Jean M. Mapus, 95, of Fremont, died Thursday, February 7, 2019 at ValleyView Healthcare Center in Fremont.
She was born September 17, 1923 in Sandusky to Edward & Elizabeth (Rader) Fitz. Jean graduated from Margaretta High School in 1941 and enjoyed the life of a mother and farmer's wife. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Fremont and the Senior Citizen Center. Jean was a passionate card player who also enjoyed Bingo, marbles, and puzzles.
On June 5, 1943 she married Oscar C. Mapus and he preceded her in death on July 7, 2001.
Survivors include her children: David C. Sr. (Joyce) Mapus of Fremont; Patricia J. (Bradley) Fry of Old Fort; Stephen (Linda) Mapus of Clyde; daughter-in-law, Kay Mapus of Port Clinton; siblings: Marge (Jim) Crecelius of Milan; Nancy Fitz of Sandusky; and Guy Fitz of Sandusky; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one step-great-grandchild; two great-great-grandchildren; a special granddaughter, Heather McDonald; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Jean was preceded in death by her son, Richard A. Mapus in 1994; a great-grandson; and her siblings: Paul (Agnes) Fitz; Betty Spencer; Alice Davie; and Delbert Fitz.
Visitation will be 2-6:00pm Sunday, February 10, 2019 at the Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 218 South Main St, Clyde. Her funeral mass will be 11:30am Monday, February 11 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 550 Smith Rd, Fremont with Rev. Krzysztof Kardzis officiating. Burial will follow in Ellsworth Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or Hospice of Promedica Memorial Hospital.
Published in the News-Messenger on Feb. 9, 2019