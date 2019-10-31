|
|
Jean Miller
Sandusky - Jean Miller, age 92, of Sandusky, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, October 30, 2019, at the Meadows at Osborn Park, Huron.
She was born December 8, 1926, in Oberlin, and graduated Sandusky High School in 1944. Jean worked for Dr. Donald Thomas as a Dental Assistant for several years. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Sandusky, where she sat on many councils, was in the Naomi Circle, sang in the senior choir, was the junior choir director and taught Sunday school for several years.
Jean was also very active with the local hospitals starting out volunteering for the Guild at Sandusky Memorial Hospital in the 60's, eventually became president and continued serving on the hospital Auxiliary at Firelands Regional Medical Center (FRMC) receiving an award for 50 years of volunteer service in 2013. Jean was awarded the "Women of the Year" award from the Ohio Osteopathic Auxiliary. Starting in 1970 and for the next 10 years Jean was co-chairman for the annual "Lamplighters" fund raising dance that benefited all 3 local hospitals. In 1979 Jean became a board member for the former Sandusky Memorial Hospital, continuing to serve as an active member on the Board of Directors for FRMC and Firelands Regional Health Systems (FRHS) remaining Emeritus status. She also served for many years on the FRMC Facilities and Planning Committee.
In her spare time she enjoyed sewing, quilting, craft making and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by three daughters Sylvia (Gary) Hill, AZ, Barbara Swain, Sandusky, and Patti Wilson, Huron; son Jeffery (Debbie) Miller, Sandusky; 11 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren; two sisters Sue Werren, IN , and Bert (David) Biechele, Sandusky; Fred Trueman, CA, and David Trueman, CT; and many nieces and nephews.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband Quentin Miller; parents Flossie (Noftz) and Charles Trueman, brothers Raymond and Donald Trueman and son-in-law William "Bill" Wilson.
Friends may call from 2-5 PM, Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Ransom Funeral & Cremation Service, 610 S. Washington St., Castalia, OH 44824. Funeral services will be on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 11 AM, in Trinity Lutheran Church, 502 Bardshar Rd. Sandusky, OH 44870. Pastor Phil Gardner will officiate and burial will be in Castalia Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Stein Hospice Service, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870, and to Trinity Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.ransomfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019