Jeanette Swartzlander
Lindsey - Jeanette Swartzlander, 94, of Lindsey passed away on September 28, 2019. She was born on September 4, 1925 in Williston, Ohio to the late George and Minnie (Siefke) Schlievert. Jeanette graduated from Genoa High School and attended Sandusky Practical Nursing School. She worked at Elmwood Nursing Home in Green Springs where she was the Director of Nursing until she retired.
On January 22, 1946 in Richmond, Virginia, Jeanette married LeRoy Swartzlander and he passed away in 2009.
Jeanette was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Fremont, Eagles, Moose, UFW, and Elks. She enjoyed playing Bingo, going to casinos, playing cards, and spending time with her family, which was the most important to her.
Surviving are children, Larry (Sue) Swartzlander of Modesto, CA, Gary (Debbie) Swartzlander of Broken Arrow, OK, Karen (Larry) Aldrich of Lindsey, OH, Jeff Swartzlander of Huber Heights, OH; grandchildren, Greg Hendrix, Lynette Sciulli, Erin Frentzel, Joshua Swartzlander, Jeremy Aldrich, Corey Aldrich, Travis Swartzlander. Larissa Brown, Stefanie Burns, Nickolas Swartzlander, Alex Swartzlander, great-grandchildren, Kaleigh Warnement, Kelsey Hendrix, Hunter Hendrix, Clayvin and Royce Brown, Kalysta Crawford, Blake Sciulli, Giavanna Sciulli, Violet Frentzel, Dashel Frentzel, Derek Aldrich, Haleigh Aldrich, and Anna Burns.
Jeanette is preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy; daughter, Judy Hendrix; siblings, Marvin, Nelson, Raymond, George, and Reynold Schlievert.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 pm at Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 900 North Street, Fremont, Ohio, 43420.
Funeral Services will be Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10:30 am at Faith Lutheran Church, 1187 County Road 128, Fremont, 43420, with an hour of visiting beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the church. Pastor Scott Mauch will officiate. Burial will follow at Lindsey Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice and Faith Lutheran Church.
Published in the News-Messenger on Oct. 1, 2019