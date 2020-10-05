1/1
Jeanne A. Hoffman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanne A. Hoffman

Fremont - Jeanne A. Hoffman, 94, of Fremont, OH passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Valley View Health Campus. She was born on March 30, 1926 in Toledo, the daughter of Harold and Laura (Beier) Zilles. She was a 1944 graduate of Fremont Ross High School.

Jeanne married Donald J. Hoffman on January 31, 1948 at St Joseph Catholic Church and he preceded her in death on March 9, 2011. She was a housekeeper, cleaning various homes in the Fremont area. Jeanne was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and enjoyed camping, crocheting, knitting, sewing and reading.

Jeanne is survived by her daughter, Laure Rulman, Fremont, OH; granddaughter, Sonia Barth, Findlay, OH; three great grandchildren; five great- great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald J. Hoffman; sister, Arline Bower.

A Graveside Service will take place on Thursday, October 8, 2020; 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery, Fremont, OH.

Memorials can be made in Jeanne's honor to Grace Lutheran Church

Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, Fremont, OH




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Messenger from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved