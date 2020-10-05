Jeanne A. Hoffman
Fremont - Jeanne A. Hoffman, 94, of Fremont, OH passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Valley View Health Campus. She was born on March 30, 1926 in Toledo, the daughter of Harold and Laura (Beier) Zilles. She was a 1944 graduate of Fremont Ross High School.
Jeanne married Donald J. Hoffman on January 31, 1948 at St Joseph Catholic Church and he preceded her in death on March 9, 2011. She was a housekeeper, cleaning various homes in the Fremont area. Jeanne was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and enjoyed camping, crocheting, knitting, sewing and reading.
Jeanne is survived by her daughter, Laure Rulman, Fremont, OH; granddaughter, Sonia Barth, Findlay, OH; three great grandchildren; five great- great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald J. Hoffman; sister, Arline Bower.
A Graveside Service will take place on Thursday, October 8, 2020; 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery, Fremont, OH.
Memorials can be made in Jeanne's honor to Grace Lutheran Church
