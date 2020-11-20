Jeanne L. AuxterPort Clinton - Jeanne L. Auxter, 91, of Port Clinton, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at home, following a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 6, 1929 in Fremont, Ohio, the daughter of the late Oliver and Marion (Fought) Nickel.Jeanne worked as a sales clerk at the former Uhlman's Department Store in Port Clinton for 34 years. While there, she was consistent in sales and as a result, she was awarded with trips to New York City. She also did alterations while there and people loved her honesty. She loved music and enjoyed dancing. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family and was the best cheerleader for her grandchildren. Jeanne was also a member of the Business and Professional Women's Group, and a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Port Clinton.Survivors include her daughter, Roxanne (Clifford) Scott; sons, Jeff (Georgia) Auxter, Kyle Auxter, and Kim (Angela) Auxter; grandchildren, Heather (Doug) Boytim, Zach (Chloe) Auxter, Tristan, Elliot, and Owen Auxter; step grandchildren, Shawn (Kim) Craig, Scott (Chris) Craig, Melissa, Karen, Wendy, Sharon, and Charles; two great-grandchildren and one on the way; seven step-great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Miarer, Janet Cudnik, Lauren Nickel, and Linda Szjna; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; former husband, Wayne; and sisters, Myrtle Warner, Joyce Howard, and Sue Wood.Visitation will be held at the Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home, 216 Washington Street, Port Clinton, Ohio on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 1 pm until Funeral Services at 3 pm with Pastor Harry Hunt officiating. Masks will be required and social distancing guidelines observed.Memorial Contributions may be made to the Friends of Port Clinton Parks, c/o Dave Mehl, 105 Hayes Avenue, Port Clinton, Ohio 43452 or to the Humane Society of Ottawa County, 2424 Sand Road, Port Clinton, Ohio 43452. Online condolences may be expressed at