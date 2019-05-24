|
Jeanne L. Weichel
FREMONT - Jeanne L. Weichel, 93, of Fremont, OH passed away on May 22, 2019 at Countryside Manor in Fremont. She was born on December 18, 1925 in Fremont, OH the daughter of William I. and Myrtle B. (Clarkson) Webster. She was a 1943 graduate of Fremont Ross High School.
Jeanne married Alva W. Weichel on June 26, 1949 at Grace Lutheran Church and he preceded her in death in 1989. She was a seamstress at S.E. Hymans for fourteen years and was also a Law Enforcement Clerk for the US Forest Service in Corona, CA.
Jeanne was a 4-H Club Leader in Riley Township, Cub Scout Den Mother and member of Riley's Mother's Club.
Jeanne is survived by her children, Mark A. Weichel, Fremont, OH and Sharon J. Septowski of Florida; five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; aunt, Hazel Webster; former husband, Alva Weichel and son, Wesley Weichel.
Mark would like to thank the staff at Countryside Manor for all of their loving care and support throughout Jeanne's many years there.
Visitation: Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 10 to 11:00 a.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E State St., Fremont, OH with Graveside Services to follow at Oakwood Cemetery.
Burial: Oakwood Cemetery, Fremont
Memorials: Donor's Choice
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on May 24, 2019