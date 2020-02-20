|
Jeannette (Hall) Schneider
San Antonio, TX - Former Fremont resident, Jeannette (Hall) Schneider: 10/19/1926 - 02/17/2020.
Jeannette married Frank A. Schneider, Jr. on July 19, 1949. He died June 23, 2019 just before they celebrated 70 years of marriage. She was a kindergarten teacher in Bucyrus and Fremont City Schools - Washington, Atkinson, and retired from Otis Elementary in the late 1980s. A memorial service will be held for both Frank and Jeannette on February 25th in San Antonio. Jeannette is survived by her children Christine Schneider (Mark) Smith, Fremont; Bruce (Sherri) Schneider, San Antonio; and Carol (Tod) Mazzocco, Orlando, plus 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Published in the News-Messenger from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020