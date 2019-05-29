Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
3:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Resources
Jeffery Allen "Jeff" Koebel

Jeffery Allen "Jeff" Koebel Obituary
Jeffery "Jeff" Allen Koebel

Fremont - Jeffery "Jeff" Allen Koebel, 54, passed away suddenly in Wyandot County on Mon., May 20, 2019. He was born in Fremont to Judith (Deno) Koebel and Gerald Koebel.

Jeff was a 1983 Fremont Ross graduate. During high school, he was an all-around athlete competing in several sports. He continued his love of sports by coaching softball and he was an avid Michigan Wolverine's fan. In his spare time, he very much enjoyed fishing with his family.

He was employed at Whirlpool Corporation, Clyde and previously worked for Steinle Auto Group, Fremont.

Surviving are his mother, Judith Koebel of Fremont; children, Hailey Koebel of Columbus, Jeffery D. Koebel of Columbus and William "Billy" Koebel of Tiffin; stepdaughter, Abby (Matt) Bucci of Marysville; sister, Jodi Patton and Ken Kovaleski of Columbus; brother, Jason Koebel and Brent Shaw of Columbus; nephew, John R. Patton of Columbus; and niece, Jessica Patton of Columbus. He is preceded in death by his father, Gerald Koebel.

All are invited to a Celebration of Life Service at the Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont on Sat., June 22, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Visiting with the family will follow the service from 3:30-6:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Children of Jeffrey A. Koebel Endowment Fund at Fifth Third Bank or to the Lake Erie Foundation.

To send an online condolence or to view Jeff's tribute video, visit: www.hermanfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on May 29, 2019
Remember
