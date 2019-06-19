|
Jeffery "Jeff" Allen Koebel
Fremont - Jeffery "Jeff" Allen Koebel, 54, passed away suddenly in Wyandot County on Mon., May 20, 2019.
All are invited to a Celebration of Life Service at the Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont on Sat., June 22, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Visiting with the family will follow the service from 3:30-6:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Children of Jeffrey A. Koebel Endowment Fund at Fifth Third Bank or to the Lake Erie Foundation.
To send an online condolence or to view Jeff's tribute video, visit: www.hermanfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on June 19, 2019