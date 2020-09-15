Jeffery Howard Long



St. Mary's - Jeffrey Howard Long, passed away on September 12, 2020. Jeff was born on March 22, 1961 in Fremont, OH to James and Marlene (Level) Long.



Jeff graduated from Fremont Ross in 1979 and continued his education at Terra Tech graduating in 1981 with a degree in Nuclear Power. He worked at D.C. Cook Nuclear Power Plant in Bridgman, MI from 1981 until his retirement in 2016.



On April 19, 1986, he married Linda Swietlik. She preceded him in death on September 15, 1997. On November 22, 2004, he married Susie Schaffer in Gatlinburg, TN, she survives in St. Mary's.



Also surviving are sons, Nathan and Brandon Long of California; mother, Marlene Long of Fremont; siblings, Robin (Roger) Hetrick of Fremont and Gregg (Teresa) Long of Fremont; mother-in-law, Sharon Schrolueke of St. Mary's.



He is also preceded in death by his father, James Long.



Visitation will be held at the Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 10AM- 12PM. Prayers and Memories will be shared at 12:00 PM followed by Graveside Committal Services at Greenlawn Memory Gardens, Clyde. Face masks and social distancing will be required throughout all services.



For those unable to attend the funeral service, live streaming will be available by visiting the funeral home's website. If you would like to be added to the family's guest registry please call 419-332-7391.



Memorials may be made to the Hemophilia Foundation of Michigan.









