Jeffrey Turner
Fremont - Jeffrey A. Turner, 46, of Fremont, OH and formerly of Tennessee, passed away from a heart attack at his home on Saturday, April 20, 2019. He was born September 8, 1972 to Walter E. Turner of Clyde, OH and Judith A. (Wammes) Hoffman of Lebanon, TN.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Oscar and Beatrice Turner, formerly of Clyde, OH and Joseph and Ruth Wammes, formerly of Fremont, OH; brother, Oscar O.H. Pinkston, formerly of Clyde, OH.
Jeff is survived by his brothers, Walter E. (Tammy) Turner II, Keith Turner, both of Clyde, OH, brother Bill (Sandy) Pasch of Fremont, OH, Anthony J Pasch of Lebanon, TN; sister Ellen (John) Winningham, Clyde, OH;
His son, TROY A. TURNER; step daughters, Melissa (Joaquin) Puente, Jessica Swain (Aniceto Puente, Jr), step son, Christopher Swain, all of Fremont, OH; grandchildren, Joaquin Puente, Jr, Angelina Puente, Xsaria Puente, Alexius McDonald, Audia Swain, Aniceto Puente III, Gavino Puente, Peyton Puente, Jozlynn Swain; great granddaughter, McKenzie Puente.
Jeff enjoyed watching football, going fishing and driving fast with the music loud. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and family.
Visitation: Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH 43420.
Memorials: Donor's Choice
Published in the News-Messenger on Apr. 29, 2019