Services
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
(419) 332-6409
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Turner


1972 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeffrey Turner Obituary
Jeffrey Turner

Fremont - Jeffrey A. Turner, 46, of Fremont, OH and formerly of Tennessee, passed away from a heart attack at his home on Saturday, April 20, 2019. He was born September 8, 1972 to Walter E. Turner of Clyde, OH and Judith A. (Wammes) Hoffman of Lebanon, TN.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Oscar and Beatrice Turner, formerly of Clyde, OH and Joseph and Ruth Wammes, formerly of Fremont, OH; brother, Oscar O.H. Pinkston, formerly of Clyde, OH.

Jeff is survived by his brothers, Walter E. (Tammy) Turner II, Keith Turner, both of Clyde, OH, brother Bill (Sandy) Pasch of Fremont, OH, Anthony J Pasch of Lebanon, TN; sister Ellen (John) Winningham, Clyde, OH;

His son, TROY A. TURNER; step daughters, Melissa (Joaquin) Puente, Jessica Swain (Aniceto Puente, Jr), step son, Christopher Swain, all of Fremont, OH; grandchildren, Joaquin Puente, Jr, Angelina Puente, Xsaria Puente, Alexius McDonald, Audia Swain, Aniceto Puente III, Gavino Puente, Peyton Puente, Jozlynn Swain; great granddaughter, McKenzie Puente.

Jeff enjoyed watching football, going fishing and driving fast with the music loud. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and family.

Visitation: Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH 43420.

Memorials: Donor's Choice

Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
Download Now