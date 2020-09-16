Jeffrey W. Hammer
Green Springs - Jeffrey W. Hammer, 63, of Green Springs, OH passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 14, 2020 in Fremont. He was born November 2, 1956 in Tiffin, OH to Robert L. and Patricia L. (Wagner) Hammer. He was a 1976 graduate of Clyde High School.
Jeff worked at Whirlpool Corporation in Clyde, OH and retired in 2009 after forty-four years of service. He enjoyed working part-time as a Green Springs Police Officer under Chief Earlie Lee. Jeff also enjoyed fishing, walking, bowling and taking trips to the Sorrowful Mother Shrine. He was an OSU fan.
Jeff is survived by his siblings, Gerald (Linda) Hammer, Fremont, OH and Jacqueline (Tracy) Keegan, Bucyrus, OH; nieces, Ashley (Scott) Schade and Chelsea (Craige) Garner; great nieces and nephews, Brayden and Mara Schade and Murrel and Archer Garner.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, James Hammer.
Visitation will take place on Monday, September 21, 2020, from 1:00 - 3:00 pm and 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 211 N. Broadway St, Green Springs, OH.
The use of face masks is required while indoors at all services. Social distancing will be observed throughout all services with wait times taking place outdoors. If you would prefer, you may express your condolences at www.whhfh.com
or call the funeral home at 419-332-6409 to request that your name be signed in the guest book.
Burial will take place at St. Jacob Cemetery in Republic, OH at a later date.
Memorials can be made to the donor's choice.