Kansas - Jenny P. Smith, 71, of Gibsonburg, passed away surrounded by her family at home on April 23, 2020. She was born the daughter of Jay and Patricia (Geoffrion) Watkins on February 28, 1949 in Camp Kilmer, New Jersey. Jenny was a graduate of Gibsonburg High School. In 1975, she married Charles "Chuck" Smith, and they would have celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary in September. She loved doing crafts, with quilting and crocheting being her favorite. Jenny also had a passion for swimming, and was once a volunteer lifeguard for the YMCA

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Charles Smith, of Kansas, OH, children; James Stricker of Helena, OH, Rachel Johnson and Jessica Markin, both of Gibsonburg, OH, grandchildren; Gregory and Brandon (Victoria) Johnson, John Markin, great-grandchildren; Vivian Johnson, C.J. Wells, T.J. Stricker, Kirsten Stricker-Pioch, Jacob, Nathaniel, Katrina and Kallan Stricker, siblings; Jeff Watkins of Gibsonburg, OH, Deb Whitaker of Hamilton, IN, Denise Slentz of Branson, MI, Linda Kelley of Woodville, OH, Perry Buchanan III of Bettsville, OH, Lalo Garza of Fremont, Ester (Tim) Dabrunz of Fremont, and Oscar (Crimson) Garza of Abilene, KS. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Jerry, John and Sandy Watkins.

A Celebration of Jenny's Life will be held privately at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 907 W. State Street, Ste A, Fremont, OH, 43420.

Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 319 W. Madison Street, Gibsonburg, Ohio, 43431, has had the privilege of helping the Smith family through this difficult time.

Published in the News-Messenger from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020
