Jerry Lee Gebauer
FREMONT - Jerry Lee Gebauer,71, of Fremont, OH died unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in Findlay, OH. He was born June 29, 1948 in Fremont to Oscar and Martha (Ulrich) Gebauer. He was a 1966 graduate of Fremont Ross High School.
Jerry married Pamela S. Swartz on July 11, 1981 at First United Church of Christ in Fremont and she survives. He was a heavy equipment operator working out of Operators Local 18 in Toledo and retired in 2010. Jerry loved racing late model cars which he was part owner and mechanic. He also loved riding his Harley, restoring cars and deer hunting.
Jerry is survived by his wife of thirty-eight years, Pamela S. Gebauer, Fremont, OH; children, Teresa (Jeff) Clark of Kentucky, Kevin and Todd Poole both of Fremont, OH; brother, David (Debbie) Gebauer, Clyde, OH; grandchildren, Tia and Leena Poole, Emily Gebauer, Kyle, Dustin and Amber Poole, Aubrea and Trinity Branco; three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Nathan Gebauer and brother, Robert Gebauer.
Visitation: Tuesday from 4 - 8 pm at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH
Graveside Service: Wednesday, February 19, 2020, 10:30 am at St. Joseph Cemetery, Fremont, OH.
Memorials can be made to Society for Protection of Animals, Inc. (SPA), P.O. Box 1047, Fremont, OH 43420.
Published in the News-Messenger from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020