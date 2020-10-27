1/
Jerry "Painter" Walter
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry "Painter" Walter

Tiffin - Jerry "Painter" Walter, 59, of Tiffin, OH passed away at his home on Sunday, October 25, 2020. He was born October 21, 1961 in Fremont, OH to James "Jim" and Jeanne (Snyder) Walter. He was a 1980 graduate of Fremont Ross High School.

He enjoyed hunting and was a lifelong painter.

Jerry is survived by his mother, Jeanne Walter; Fremont, OH; sister, Jane Ann (Scott) Johnston, Cleveland, OH; girlfriend, Cheryl Sikora, Tiffin, OH.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Visitation Friday, October 30, 2020 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St., Fremont, OH 43420.

The use of face masks is required while indoors at all services. Social distancing will be observed throughout all services with wait times taking place outdoors. If you would prefer, you may express your condolences at www.whhfh.com or call the funeral home at 419-332-6409 to request that your name be signed in the guest book.

A service and burial will be held private for the family.

Burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in his honor to the Humane Society of Seneca County, 2811 South OH-100, Tiffin, OH 44883.



Published in News-Messenger from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
(419) 332-6409
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved