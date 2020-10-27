Jerry "Painter" Walter
Tiffin - Jerry "Painter" Walter, 59, of Tiffin, OH passed away at his home on Sunday, October 25, 2020. He was born October 21, 1961 in Fremont, OH to James "Jim" and Jeanne (Snyder) Walter. He was a 1980 graduate of Fremont Ross High School.
He enjoyed hunting and was a lifelong painter.
Jerry is survived by his mother, Jeanne Walter; Fremont, OH; sister, Jane Ann (Scott) Johnston, Cleveland, OH; girlfriend, Cheryl Sikora, Tiffin, OH.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Visitation Friday, October 30, 2020 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St., Fremont, OH 43420.
The use of face masks is required while indoors at all services. Social distancing will be observed throughout all services with wait times taking place outdoors.
or call the funeral home at 419-332-6409 to request that your name be signed in the guest book.
A service and burial will be held private for the family.
Burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in his honor to the Humane Society of Seneca County, 2811 South OH-100, Tiffin, OH 44883.