Services
Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services
900 North Street
Fremont, OH 43420
419-332-7391
Resources
More Obituaries for Jesse VanNess
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jesse L. VanNess Jr.


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jesse L. VanNess Jr. Obituary
Jesse L. VanNess Jr.

Fremont - Jesse L. VanNess, Jr., 95, passed away on Thurs., Feb. 14, 2019 at Rutherford House, Fremont. He was born on Nov. 7, 1923 in Gibsonburg to the late Jesse and Hattie (Moll) VanNess, Sr. Jesse was a lineman for Toledo Edison where he retired as a foreman in 1984. He was a proud 70-year member of the IBEW Local #8.

He married Jeanne Marie Wasserman on Aug. 4, 1945 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. They were happily married for 70 years until she passed on Jan. 1, 2016. Jesse faithfully filled the role needed by his family. He was the provider, handyman, and always a great dad, grandpa, and friend.

Surviving him are children, Dennis (Joan) of Fremont, Marcia (Merle) Rufer, Jr. of Green Springs, Gregory (Connie) of Myrtle Beach, SC and Bridget (Perry) Snyder of Fremont; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Claude and Dorothy.

Jesse is preceded in death by his granddaughter; a great-grandchild; and siblings, Viola, Lula, Margarete, Martha, Florence, Clara Ellen, Harold, Paul, Charles and Dale.

Interment will be private.

Memorials may be made to ProMedica Hospice of Memorial Hospital or to a .

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont.

To send an online condolence visit: www.hermanfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.