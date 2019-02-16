|
|
Jesse L. VanNess Jr.
Fremont - Jesse L. VanNess, Jr., 95, passed away on Thurs., Feb. 14, 2019 at Rutherford House, Fremont. He was born on Nov. 7, 1923 in Gibsonburg to the late Jesse and Hattie (Moll) VanNess, Sr. Jesse was a lineman for Toledo Edison where he retired as a foreman in 1984. He was a proud 70-year member of the IBEW Local #8.
He married Jeanne Marie Wasserman on Aug. 4, 1945 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. They were happily married for 70 years until she passed on Jan. 1, 2016. Jesse faithfully filled the role needed by his family. He was the provider, handyman, and always a great dad, grandpa, and friend.
Surviving him are children, Dennis (Joan) of Fremont, Marcia (Merle) Rufer, Jr. of Green Springs, Gregory (Connie) of Myrtle Beach, SC and Bridget (Perry) Snyder of Fremont; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Claude and Dorothy.
Jesse is preceded in death by his granddaughter; a great-grandchild; and siblings, Viola, Lula, Margarete, Martha, Florence, Clara Ellen, Harold, Paul, Charles and Dale.
Interment will be private.
Memorials may be made to ProMedica Hospice of Memorial Hospital or to a .
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont.
To send an online condolence visit: www.hermanfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Feb. 16, 2019