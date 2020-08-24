Jimmy "Butch" Klotz
Jimmy "Butch" Klotz went "home" on Sunday at his home. He was born to Albert & Doris (Donnel) Klotz on March 19, 1947, raised in Helena, Ohio along with his loving grandfather Oscar Donnel. Butch attended Helena and Gibsonburg schools.
Butch met his wife, Brenda (Jakcsy) Klotz 55 years ago in late August of 1965. He entered the Army in September of 1965 and served his country in Vietnam from 19966-1967.
He is survived by Jimmy (Misti Taylor) Jr., Stephen (Kimberley Barnett), Brian (Angie), Chad (Stacy Green-Klotz), Renae of Fostoria, his daughter Rachel Johnson, 17 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, sister Jennie Chapman of Fostoria.
Per his wishes, there will be no services. Burial will take place at a later date in Scott-Trinity cemetery, Risingsun next to his father.
Local arrangements handled by Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria.
