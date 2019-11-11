Services
Holcombe Brothers Funeral Home, Inc.
501 East Main Street
Burnsville, NC 28714
828-682-2310
Jimmy "Jim" Smith

Jimmy "Jim" Smith Obituary
Jimmy "Jim" Smith

Burnsville - Jimmy "Jim" Smith, 83, of Burnsville, NC, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019, at Mission Hospitals Memorial Campus in Asheville, NC. A native of Fremont, Ohio, he was a son of the late Ralph and Lillian Claar Smith. Jim was preceded in death by 2 infants. He formerly lived in Hollywood, Florida, where he owned and operated Jim Smith Plumbing for 25 years.

Surviving are his wife of 64 years: Betty Thompson Smith; a daughter: Carol Barrett and husband, Steve, of Centre, Alabama; a son: Wayne Smith and wife, Robin, of Burnsville; 3 grandchildren: Jesse, Cody and Kateri of Centre; and, a sister: Alice Johnson and husband, Curtis, of Fremont, Ohio.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2PM Saturday, November 16, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church of Weaverville, NC, of which he was a member. Rev. Skip Gillikin will officiate.

The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .

Holcombe Brothers Funeral Home in Burnsville, NC is assisting the Smith family.

Published in the News-Messenger from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
