Jo Ann Beeker
Gibsonburg - Jo Ann Beeker, 87, of Gibsonburg passed away Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 at the Valley View Health Campus, Fremont.
Jo Ann was born in Helena, OH on Dec. 9, 1931, the only child of Carl and Faye (Aldrich) Carnicom. She graduated from Gibsonburg High School in 1949. She then married her husband of 38 years, Raymond Beeker, in Bettsville on Feb. 15, 1951. Raymond passed on Sept. 10, 1989.
Jo Ann worked as a administrative assistant for the Gibsonburg Schools and in the office of the former Gibsonburg Canning Company. She was also a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Gibsonburg.
Surviving are children, Karen (Richard) Emch of Woodville, William "Bill" Beeker of Gibsonburg and Susie (Joel) Siebenaller of Fostoria; grandchildren, Ashley (Don) Sayre of Fostoria and Cody (Caitlin) Siebenaller of Grafton; great granddaughter, Carly Sayre; and sister-in-law, Lois Beeker of Gibsonburg.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Raymond.
A Graveside Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, Apr. 9, 11 a.m., at the West Union Cemetery, Gibsonburg. Rev. Henry Seibert will officiate.
Memorials may be made to the Zion Lutheran Church, Gibsonburg.
Published in the News-Messenger on Apr. 8, 2019