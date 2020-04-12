|
|
Joan Almroth
Elmore - Joan Almroth, 90, of Elmore, OH passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 ag Genoa Retirement Village. She was born on July 11, 1929 in Elmore, the daughter of the late Kendall and Lorene (Logan) Keil. On November 20, 1948 she married William Almroth and he preceded her in death on June 17, 2012.
Joan and Bill spent 40 years wintering at Bonita Springs, FL. She also enjoyed playing cards, shopping and spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids. Joan worked as a bookkeeper for Almroth Block Co. and Bill's Masonry Inc from 1948 - 2000. She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Elmore, OH.
Surviving are her son: Charles (Nancy) Almroth of Elmore, OH; grandsons: Charles (Cindy) Almroth, Jr., Eric (Nicole) Almroth; great-grandchildren: Nicholas, Libbey, Blake, Cole and Keil Almroth.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services will be private and limited to immediate family members. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Memorial contributions may be given to Harris-Elmore Library, 328 Toledo St. Elmore, OH 43416 or St. John's United Church of Christ, 448 Rice St. Elmore, OH 43416. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.crosserfuneralhome.com . Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmore-Genoa Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the News Herald & News-Messenger from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020