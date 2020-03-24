|
|
Joan E. Davis
FREMONT - Joan E. Davis, 85, of Fremont, OH passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 at the Rutherford House. She was born on September 9, 1934 in Fremont to Leo A. and Anna (Walkowiak) Dalton. She was a 1952 graduate of St. Joseph High School.
Joan married Melvin P. Davis on July 28, 1956 at St. Ann's Church in Fremont and he preceded her in death on July 30, 2011. She worked as a telephone operator and clerk at Ohio Bell Telephone Company for thirty-five years, retiring in 1988.
Joan was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Telephone Pioneers of America. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, shopping and exercising.
Joan is survived by her children, Brian Davis, Paula (Robert) Heckel and Phillip (Patti) Davis all of Fremont, OH; eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Melvin P. Davis; sisters, Ruth Grossnickle, Jane Kaufman and Anna Mae Bilger; brother, Thomas L. Dalton; daughter-in-law, Brenda Davis.
Due to the current pandemic of COVID 19 the family has chosen to delay service until public gathering is considered safe again. Please continue to check this obituary page for updates as they become available.
Private burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery, Fremont, OH. The graveside service will be recorded and posted to her obituary page at www.whhfh.com on Friday, March 27, 2020.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Rutherford House Activities Fund, 805 S. Buchanan St., Fremont, OH 43420 or Heartland Hospice, 907 W. State St., Fremont, OH 43420.
Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Arrangements are entrusted to Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, Fremont, OH
Published in the News-Messenger from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020