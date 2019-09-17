|
Joan M. Collins
Fremont - Joan M. Collins, 87, passed away on Sun., Sept. 15, 2019 at ProMedica Fremont Memorial Hospital. She was born on Nov. 11, 1931 in Henry County to the late Paul and Marie (Dietrick) Collins. Joan was a 1949 St. Joseph High School graduate. In 1954 she married Pat Florio. They later divorced. She worked for many years at Ludlow Composite as a receptionist until retiring in 1997.
Joan was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Alter Rosary Society, and a Card Club that she had been a member of since 10th grade. She enjoyed ceramics and gardening.
Surviving are children, Debra Florio of Glendora, CA, Elizabeth "Lisa" Florio of Norwalk, John (Gina) Florio of Gibsonburg, and Paul Florio of Fremont; godchildren, Karen Merrill, Kenneth Collins, and Mike Durnwald; 8 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and brother, Timothy (Betsy) Collins of Huron.
Joan is preceded in death by her siblings, Justin, Pat, Dennis, Sister Mary Timothy R.S.M., and Kathleen Durnwald.
Visitation will be held at the Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont on Wed., Sept. 18, 2019 from 2-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thurs., Sept. 19th, 11:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Fr. Chris Kardzis will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Fremont.
Memorials may be made to Bishop Hoffman Catholic Schools, Valley View Health Care Center or ProMedica Hospice of Memorial Hospital.
Published in the News-Messenger on Sept. 17, 2019