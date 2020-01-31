Services
WONDERLY-HORVATH FUNERAL HOME
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420-4256
(419) 332-6409
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Shaffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan M. Shaffer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan M. Shaffer Obituary
Joan M. Shaffer

Fremont - Joan M. Shaffer, 90, of Fremont, OH passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Hospice of NW Ohio in Perrysburg. She was born April 6, 1929 in Fremont, the daughter of Arthur and Mariam (Adams) Nord.

Joan married Paul Miller and he died. She then married Walter Shaffer and he preceded her in death.

Joan was a homemaker and a receptionist at Country Hair Creations in Woodville. She was a member of Grace Brethren Chapel and enjoyed cooking for her family and spending time with them.

Joan is survived by her children, Susan (Ron) DeGrie, Swanton, OH, David (Connie) Miller, Danny (Amy) Miller and Mary Jo Miller, all of Fremont, OH; son-in-law, John Martin, Fredericksburg, VA; grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; 1st husband; 2nd husband; daughters, Teresa Martin and Barbara Miller; son-in-law, Mel Boes.

Visitation: Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 10:00 am at Grace Brethren Chapel, 1820 Sate Route 590, Gibsonburg, OH

Services will follow at 11:00 am at the church.

Burial will take place at McGormley Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials: To Grace Brethren Church or Hospice of NW Ohio

Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com

Arrangements were entrusted with Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in the News-Messenger from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -