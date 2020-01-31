|
|
Joan M. Shaffer
Fremont - Joan M. Shaffer, 90, of Fremont, OH passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Hospice of NW Ohio in Perrysburg. She was born April 6, 1929 in Fremont, the daughter of Arthur and Mariam (Adams) Nord.
Joan married Paul Miller and he died. She then married Walter Shaffer and he preceded her in death.
Joan was a homemaker and a receptionist at Country Hair Creations in Woodville. She was a member of Grace Brethren Chapel and enjoyed cooking for her family and spending time with them.
Joan is survived by her children, Susan (Ron) DeGrie, Swanton, OH, David (Connie) Miller, Danny (Amy) Miller and Mary Jo Miller, all of Fremont, OH; son-in-law, John Martin, Fredericksburg, VA; grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; 1st husband; 2nd husband; daughters, Teresa Martin and Barbara Miller; son-in-law, Mel Boes.
Visitation: Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 10:00 am at Grace Brethren Chapel, 1820 Sate Route 590, Gibsonburg, OH
Services will follow at 11:00 am at the church.
Burial will take place at McGormley Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials: To Grace Brethren Church or Hospice of NW Ohio
