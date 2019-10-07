|
|
Joan M. Zyski
Fremont - Joan Mary Zyski, 91, of Fremont, OH passed away peacefully on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Valley View Health Campus. She was born September 30, 1928 in Fremont, the daughter of Urban and Anna (Edmeier) Miesle. She was a 1946 graduate of St. Joseph High School.
Joan married Alden Zyski on September 29, 1951 in Fremont and he preceded her in death on March 30, 2004. She was a homemaker and member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and Confraternity. Joan was formerly a member of the Daughters of Isabella and VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed gambling, playing cards, camping, reading and crossword puzzles.
Joan is survived by her children, Mary (Jack) Fatica, Michael (Laurie) Zyski and Matthew (Wendy) Zyski; brother, Donald (Mary) Miesle, all of Fremont, OH; grandchildren, Anthony (Julie) Fatica, Bay Village, OH, Jaclyn (Michael) Brough, John (Sarah Dhondt) Fatica both of Perrysburg, OH, Benjamin (Brittany Barsamian) Zyski, Columbus, OH, Natalie Zyski and Lynnette (Kurt) Swinehart both of Fremont, OH; great grandchildren, Alivia, Brianna and Weston Swinehart, Isabella and Zachary Brough.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alden Zyski; brothers, Richard, James and Robert Miesle.
Visitation: Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E State St., Fremont, OH with a vigil at 6:30 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial: Wednesday, October 9, 2019; 10:00 a.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church, 1011 W. State St., Fremont, OH.
Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery, Fremont
Memorials: St. Joseph Catholic Church or Heartland Hospice.
Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Oct. 7, 2019