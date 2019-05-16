Services
Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home
218 South Main Street
Clyde, OH 43410
(419) 547-9451
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wake
Thursday, May 16, 2019
7:30 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Joan Martha Wise Obituary
Joan Martha Wise

Clyde - Joan Martha Wise, 84, of Clyde, died at Elmwood Nursing in Fremont on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.

Joan was born in New Washington, Ohio to George and Mary (Durnwald) Lucius on August 2, 1934. She was a member of the 1952 graduating class of New Washington High School.

On September 29, 1956, she married Stanford J. Wise, Jr. She became an active member of the St. Mary Catholic Church in Clyde, where she was a member of the Altar Rosary Society and volunteered at the school's cafeteria.

Mrs. Wise was a wonderful baker, especially her pies. She was also a talented gardener.

Survivors include her husband, Stan and their seven children; Linda (Chris) Fox of Catawba; Diane (Donald) Henry, Allan (Ann) Wise; Karen Darr (Jerry Gosche) all of Fremont; Jeffry (Deann) Wise of Ramsey Minnesota; Marlene (Darrin) Downs of Northwood and Jerald (Angie) Wise of Greensboro, NC. Eighteen grandchildren and six great grandchildren also survive. Her siblings, Doris William of New Riegel; George Jr (Jeanette) Lucius of Bucyrus; Herbert (Nancy) Lucius of New Washington; Robert Lucius of Shelby; Norman (Geri) Lucius and Kenneth (Kathy) Lucius all of New Washington survive as well.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her twin brother, Joe Lucius.

Visitation will be on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 4-8:00 pm at the Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home, 218 South Main St., Clyde, Ohio. Christian Wake service will be held at 7:30 pm. The funeral mass will be on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Mary Catholic Church, Clyde with Rev. Ed Schleter officiating. The burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church or the Clyde Food Pantry or Promedica Hospice.

Online condolences may be shared at www.auxterfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News-Messenger on May 16, 2019
