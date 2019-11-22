|
|
JoAnn Elizabeth (Andrews) Florian
Fremont - JoAnn Elizabeth (Andrews) Florian, 73, of Fremont, OH passed away on Thursday November 21, 2019. JoAnn was born on November 23, 1945 in Fremont, OH to her parents, Myrtle Nickel and William Andrews. She was a graduate of Fremont Ross High School Class of 1963.
JoAnn retired from Valley View Nursing Home where she worked as a STNA for many years. JoAnn was a member of the Fremont Eagles and VFW. JoAnn enjoyed spending time with her family, camping, being with her pets, NASCAR, and was an avid fan of Elvis Presley.
JoAnn is survived by her husband of twenty-one years, John Florian, Fremont, OH; daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Jamison Dales, Green Springs, OH; son, Scott Genzman; step daughter, Danelle Sensabaugh , Fostoria, OH, step son, John Florian Jr, Speedwell TN; siblings, Judy (Harold) Hineline , Fremont, OH; Jackie Giacomelli, Eugene, OR, Matt (Dodi) Andrews, Ashley, OH, Darcy (Toray) Henry, Sunbury, OH, Rita Treese, Delaware, OH; David Warner, Crestline, OH, Amy Moore, Marysville, OH; step father, Robert Warner, Delaware, OH; grandchildren, Aaron Markin, Fremont, OH, Caleb Genzman, Fostoria OH, Kennedy Sensabaugh, Fostoria, OH, Branden Sensabaugh, Fostoria, OH, Johnathan Skyler Florian, Speedwell, TN, James Parker Florian, Speedwell, TN; great granddaughter Madilyn Genzman; step great grandchildren, Ben and Adrienna Gallagher, all of Fostoria, OH.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Myrtle (Nickel) Warner, her father, William Andrews; brothers, Mark and Michael Andrews; grandson, Bryon Genzman; step grandson, Cody Dales.
Visitation: Tuesday from 2 - 5 pm and 6 - 8 pm at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH.
Service: Wednesday, November 27, 2019, 11:00 am at the funeral home with Certified Funeral Celebrant Susann Robitski Zimmerman officiating.
Burial: Oakwood Cemetery
Memorials can be made in JoAnn's honor to Humane Society of Sandusky County.
Online condolence can be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com.
Published in the News-Messenger from Nov. 22 to Nov. 25, 2019