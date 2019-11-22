Services
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
(419) 332-6409
Resources
More Obituaries for JoAnn Florian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoAnn Elizabeth (Andrews) Florian

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JoAnn Elizabeth (Andrews) Florian Obituary
JoAnn Elizabeth (Andrews) Florian

Fremont - JoAnn Elizabeth (Andrews) Florian, 73, of Fremont, OH passed away on Thursday November 21, 2019. JoAnn was born on November 23, 1945 in Fremont, OH to her parents, Myrtle Nickel and William Andrews. She was a graduate of Fremont Ross High School Class of 1963.

JoAnn retired from Valley View Nursing Home where she worked as a STNA for many years. JoAnn was a member of the Fremont Eagles and VFW. JoAnn enjoyed spending time with her family, camping, being with her pets, NASCAR, and was an avid fan of Elvis Presley.

JoAnn is survived by her husband of twenty-one years, John Florian, Fremont, OH; daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Jamison Dales, Green Springs, OH; son, Scott Genzman; step daughter, Danelle Sensabaugh , Fostoria, OH, step son, John Florian Jr, Speedwell TN; siblings, Judy (Harold) Hineline , Fremont, OH; Jackie Giacomelli, Eugene, OR, Matt (Dodi) Andrews, Ashley, OH, Darcy (Toray) Henry, Sunbury, OH, Rita Treese, Delaware, OH; David Warner, Crestline, OH, Amy Moore, Marysville, OH; step father, Robert Warner, Delaware, OH; grandchildren, Aaron Markin, Fremont, OH, Caleb Genzman, Fostoria OH, Kennedy Sensabaugh, Fostoria, OH, Branden Sensabaugh, Fostoria, OH, Johnathan Skyler Florian, Speedwell, TN, James Parker Florian, Speedwell, TN; great granddaughter Madilyn Genzman; step great grandchildren, Ben and Adrienna Gallagher, all of Fostoria, OH.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Myrtle (Nickel) Warner, her father, William Andrews; brothers, Mark and Michael Andrews; grandson, Bryon Genzman; step grandson, Cody Dales.

Visitation: Tuesday from 2 - 5 pm and 6 - 8 pm at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH.

Service: Wednesday, November 27, 2019, 11:00 am at the funeral home with Certified Funeral Celebrant Susann Robitski Zimmerman officiating.

Burial: Oakwood Cemetery

Memorials can be made in JoAnn's honor to Humane Society of Sandusky County.

Online condolence can be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com.
Published in the News-Messenger from Nov. 22 to Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JoAnn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -