Joanne Ethel Maynard, 72, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on December 9, 2019.
Joanne was born in Fremont, Ohio to Clarence & Jeanette Lohrbach on April 19, 1947. She was a 1965 Ross High School graduate. She went on to be a beautician and waitress, working at the 818 Club for many years.
Joanne is survived by her husband Gary, daughter Jennifer (Anthony) Latta, daughter Sandra Perry, sister Paula (Randy) Stahl, brother Mark (Deb) Lohrbach, brother-in-law Richard Geyman, 14 nieces and nephews, 13 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Janet Taalman and Linda Geyman, and sons Chad Noftz and Gary Paul Maynard.
A memorial will be held in Joanne's honor at the Sandusky County Sportsmen's Club in Gibsonburg on December 21, 2019, beginning at 1 pm.
Published in the News-Messenger from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019