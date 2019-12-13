Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Maynard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne Ethel (Lohrbach) Maynard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joanne Ethel (Lohrbach) Maynard Obituary
Joanne Ethel Maynard, 72, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on December 9, 2019.

Joanne was born in Fremont, Ohio to Clarence & Jeanette Lohrbach on April 19, 1947. She was a 1965 Ross High School graduate. She went on to be a beautician and waitress, working at the 818 Club for many years.

Joanne is survived by her husband Gary, daughter Jennifer (Anthony) Latta, daughter Sandra Perry, sister Paula (Randy) Stahl, brother Mark (Deb) Lohrbach, brother-in-law Richard Geyman, 14 nieces and nephews, 13 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Janet Taalman and Linda Geyman, and sons Chad Noftz and Gary Paul Maynard.

A memorial will be held in Joanne's honor at the Sandusky County Sportsmen's Club in Gibsonburg on December 21, 2019, beginning at 1 pm.
Published in the News-Messenger from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -