Jodi Sue (Bauer) Heinze

Jodi Sue (Bauer) Heinze Obituary
Jodi Sue (Bauer) Heinze, 54, of Gibsonburg died peacefully at home on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer.
Born on June 21, 1965, Jodi was a daughter of Eddie and Judy (Baker) Bauer. Eddie & Judy reside in Gibsonburg. Jodi was a 1983 graduate of Gibsonburg High School and worked for several area businesses over the years, mostly in bookkeeping and finance. She worked for Schade Builders, Securance, Fifth Third Bank and the Gibsonburg Athletic Dept.
On Oct. 9, 1987, Jodi married James Heinze at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Maumee. Together they had three children.
She enjoyed crafting, sewing and baking. She looked forward to spending time outside and date nights at Red Lobster with endless crab legs. One of her most recent passions was being Mimsy to her two grandchildren, Quay and Cooper. Jodi enjoyed the company of friends and will be remembered for her generous and caring soul.
In addition to her parents, Jodi is survived by her husband of 31 years, James; daughter Anna (Justin) Witte; sons Andrew & Mark Heinze all of Gibsonburg; sisters Jeanette (Craig) Diekman of Mooresville, NC, Jamie Bauer of Toledo, Jill (Blaise) Bauer-Morrison of Hillsborough, NC; grandchildren Quay and Cooper Witte; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Edmund & Frances (Miller) Bauer and Fred & Mildred (Down) Baker.
Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 13, 1-8 p.m., at the Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gibsonburg. A Funeral Mass will be said at St. Michael Catholic Church, Gibsonburg on Saturday, Sept. 14, 10:30 a.m. Rev. Scott Woods will officiate. Burial will follow at West Union Cemetery, Gibsonburg.
Jodi had a love for her grandchildren and yellow roses. The family request that when considering donations, please give a yellow rose to her family or donate to her grandchildren care of Jim Heinze.
To express online condolences or to view Jodi's video tribute, please visit: www.hermanfh.com.
Published in the The News-Messenger on Sept. 12, 2019
