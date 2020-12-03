Jody L. Clark
Fremont - Jody L. Clark, 57, of Fremont, OH passed away at her home with her family by her side on December 2 ,2020. She was born on December 12, 1962 in Culver City, CA the daughter of William "Bill" and Marilyn (Herman) Farver. She was a 1981 graduate of Fremont Ross High School.
Jody married Allen Clark on March 16, 1984 in Fremont, OH and he survives. She was very involved as a volunteer for the American Cancer Society
for the past ten years and was a member of ACS CAN for three years. Jody was also a member of Soroptimist International and was an Ambassador for the Chamber of Commerce of Sandusky County with whom she was the "Citizen of the Year" in 2017. She loved being involved in the community and making a difference.
Jody is survived by her husband of thirty-six years, Allen Clark, Fremont, OH; children, Chad (Mandi) Clark, St. John's FL and Casey (Jennifer) Clark, Fremont, OH; grandchildren, Vivienne, Colton and Winsley Clark; brother-in-law, Michael Sanna, Granville, OH.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Christy Sanna.
Visitation: Sunday, December 7, 2020 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E State St., Fremont, OH.
The use of face masks is required while indoors at all services. Social distancing will be observed throughout all services with wait times taking place outdoors. If you would prefer, you may express your condolences at www.whhfh.com
or call the funeral home at 419-332-6409 to request that your name be signed in the guest book.
Graveside services will take place on Monday, December 8, 2020 at St. Joseph Cemetery, Fremont, OH at 9:30 a.m.
Memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society https://donate3.cancer.org/