Joe A. Davis
Fremont - July 12, 1946 - September 6, 2019
Joe A. Davis, 73, of Fremont, OH passed away on September 6, 2019 at Countryside Manor in Fremont, OH. He was born on July 12, 1946 in Cotulla, TX the son of Juan and Mercedes "Mary" (Salazar) Davis.
Joe married Juanita "Alicia" Herrera on November 4, 1972 and she survives. He worked for the Whirlpool Corporation for over forty years until he retired on July 1, 2008. Joe loved fishing, listening to music, going to flea markets and spending time with his family. He enjoyed playing and watching all sports and was an avid Dallas Cowboy and Ohio State fan.
Joe is survived by his wife of forty-six years, Alicia Davis, Fremont; children, Carrie (Chris) Canode, Elmore, Danielle Davis, Los Angeles, CA and Jose Davis, Fremont; grandchildren, Joshua Canode, Jessica (Simon Turner) Canode and Michael Canode; siblings, Rose Hilenbrand, Maria Norman, Jesse Davis, Gregory Davis, Roy Davis, Dora Byers and Diana Baker; twenty-four nieces and nephews and twenty-five great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Ramon Davis, Cecila Ferguson, John Davis and Teresa Fultz.
Visitation: Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E State St., Fremont, OH.
Funeral Ceremony: Wednesday, September 11, 2019; 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
Burial: Greenlawn Memory Garden, Clyde, OH.
Memorials: Hospice of ProMedica Memorial Hospital
Published in the News-Messenger on Sept. 9, 2019