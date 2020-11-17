1/2
Joe Ann Rupp
1942 - 2020
Joe Ann Rupp

Fremont - Joe Ann Rupp, 78, of Fremont, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Eden Springs Health Care Center on November 14, 2020. She was born of Hungarian decent to John and Evelyn (Bedford) Jozsa on September 1, 1942 in Toledo, Ohio. Joe was a 1960 graduate of Stranahan High School in Sylvania, Ohio. She received her bachelor's degree from Maumee Valley Nursing School, became an RNC and worked at Riverview Nursing Home until she retired. Joe was a member of Resurrection Lutheran Church, and enjoyed various projects including needlepoint, cross-stitching, knitting, crocheting, sudoku, dot-to-dot, and making ceramics and bracelets.

Left to cherish her memory are her children; Judy (Cliff) Wiggins of Fremont, OH, Jenny (Curtis) Jolley of Lancaster, CA, Julie (Brian) Yarger of Toledo, OH, John (Gena) Rupp of Fremont, OH, Jim (Candi) Rupp of Clyde, OH, grandchildren, Ashely, Auttum, Sarah Cantu, Elika Rupp, Gabriel Rupp, great-grandchildren, Mya and Preston, sister, Judy (Mike) Nester of Blissfield, MI. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grand-daughter, Amber.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Fund by visiting https://ww5.komen.org/ or Disabled American Veterans by visiting https://www.dav.org/.

Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont, Ohio, has had the privilege of assisting the Rupp family during this difficult.

To express online condolences, please visit www.hermanfh.com.




Published in News-Messenger from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
