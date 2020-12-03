1/1
Joe Bibler
Joe Bibler

Fremont - Joe R. Bibler, 73 of Fremont, OH passed away after a brief battle with cancer on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on June 17, 1947 in Fostoria, OH to Glenn and Elizabeth (Stotler) Bibler. Joe was a graduate of Findlay High School and received his bachelor's degree in Political Science at the University of Findlay.

Joe married Paula Remsburg, his high school sweetheart, on October 29, 1966 in Anniston, AL. They spent their first year of marriage in Germany where he was stationed while serving in the US Army. In the years following their return to the US, Joe was able to earn his bachelor's degree while working full time and providing for five children. He worked at Singer/Eaton Controls as a Production Supervisor for many years and retired from Curwood Inc. in 2014. He delivered the Plain Dealer in Fremont, OH for eighteen years. Joe was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints where he served in leadership roles in Fremont, Findlay and Sandusky. Joe was a dedicated husband and father who was immersed in every aspect of his children's lives. He spent countless hours volunteering as a coach for various sports, serving as PTO President, and Cub Master. Joe was very involved in the Fremont Community Theatre on and off stage. He loved working with the youth and co-directed many teen productions. Joe was an avid New York Yankee's fan and enjoyed golfing, singing and going to sporting events. In his retirement he loved spending time with his grandchildren who will always remember his mantra, "There is always room for ice cream."

Joe is survived by his wife of fifty-four years, Paula Bibler, Fremont, OH; children, Courtney (Theodore) Hughes, Clyde, OH, Jennifer (Brant) Smith, Fremont, OH, Ryan (Megan) Bibler, Mason, OH, Bridget Bibler, Fremont, OH, Jared (Maria) Bibler, Vietnam, Brook (Sean) Clements, of Idaho, Emily (Mike) Wilson of Utah, Keri (Cody Lloyd) Bibler, Columbus, OH and Andrew Bibler of Nevada; grandchildren, Dylan, Chase, Chandler and Garrett LeMaitre, Kennedy, Carter, Jackson, Reagan and Quincy Smith, Abby, Jacob and Anna Bibler, Carl and Isaac Spears, Kira Bibler, Euan Bibler, Jalen, Landon, Cache, Presley and Brady Clements, Kaden, Crew and Camry Wilson; a great grandchild, Gabriel Lunsford; siblings, Barbara (Murray) Fitzgerald, St. Mary's, OH, Ted (Pam) Bibler Fostoria, OH, Tim Bibler, North Baltimore, OH and Mark (Jolene) Bibler, Van Buren, OH.

He is preceded in death by his parents and infant daughter, Jessica Bibler.

All services will be held private for the family. Joe's service will be available to view on his obituary page after December 7, 2020 at www.whhfh.com.

Burial will take place at Bishop Cemetery, Arlington, OH.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Joe's honor to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements were entrusted with Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH 43420.




Published in News-Messenger from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
(419) 332-6409
