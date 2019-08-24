Resources
More Obituaries for John Peticos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Allen Peticos


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Allen Peticos Obituary
John Allen Peticos

Hickory, NC - John Allen Peticos of Hickory, NC and Fremont, Ohio died Wednesday, August 21 2019 at Frye Regional Medical Center. Born July 25 1933 the son of Benjamin and Flora Peticos.

He was a Charles Chip franchise owner for more than 20 years.

His wife of 22 years Kathy Moore Peticos, a son Shawn Peticos and wife Audrey of Ellenboro, NC, a daughter, Angela Kukay and husband Andy of Marblehead, OH and three grandchildren Rachel and husband Adam Leightey of Upper Sandusky, OH, Shawn-Michael Peticos and wife Lydia of Forest City, NC and Sammy Peticos of Ellenboro, NC and two great grandchildren, Jocelyn Leightey and Andrew Leightey survive him.

A Private Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in the News-Messenger on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.