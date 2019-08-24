|
John Allen Peticos
Hickory, NC - John Allen Peticos of Hickory, NC and Fremont, Ohio died Wednesday, August 21 2019 at Frye Regional Medical Center. Born July 25 1933 the son of Benjamin and Flora Peticos.
He was a Charles Chip franchise owner for more than 20 years.
His wife of 22 years Kathy Moore Peticos, a son Shawn Peticos and wife Audrey of Ellenboro, NC, a daughter, Angela Kukay and husband Andy of Marblehead, OH and three grandchildren Rachel and husband Adam Leightey of Upper Sandusky, OH, Shawn-Michael Peticos and wife Lydia of Forest City, NC and Sammy Peticos of Ellenboro, NC and two great grandchildren, Jocelyn Leightey and Andrew Leightey survive him.
A Private Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in the News-Messenger on Aug. 24, 2019