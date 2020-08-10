John C. "Jack" DeMoss
Tiffin - John C. "Jack" DeMoss, 88, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Jack was born on March 22, 1932 in Tiffin, to the late Forest and Mary Elizabeth (Edwards) DeMoss. He married Audra June (Johnson) at Shiloh United Methodist Church on April 1, 1954 and she preceded him in death on August 13, 2013.
Survivors include his children, Danny DeMoss of Fremont, Diane (Steve) Weisenauer of Tiffin, Elaine (Phil) Lee of Tiffin, Elizabeth (Randy) Marks of Tiffin, ten grandchildren, Malory (Brett) Sykes, Derek Huber, Deven (Cindy Zak) Huber, Lauren (Jason) Kline, Justin (Felicia Siebenaller) Lee, Audra (Ian) Rammel, Emily (Joshua) Perkins, Alexa (Justin) Dickson and Elijah "Hootie" Cleveland, Joshua (Jennifer Peacock) Marks and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Jack was a lifelong farmer and a maintenance Machinist at General Electric. He was a member of the Tiffin Masonic Lodge, Old Fort Volunteer Fire Department, Old Fort School Board member and a Board member of the Sentential-Vanguard School, the Bettsville American Legion and the Old Fort EX-HI. Jack was a 1950 graduate of Old Fort High School and a United States Army Veteran.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, wife, a great-granddaughter, two brothers, Raymond and Wayne DeMoss and a sister, Donna Ryman.
Graveside services for Jack will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, August, 15, 2020 at the Pleasant Union cemetery in Old Fort with military rites being rendered by the United Veterans Council. The Engle-Shook Funeral Home and Crematory in Tiffin is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the P.M. Gillmor Park or to the charity of the donor's choice
