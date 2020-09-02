John C. Egbert
GREEN SPRINGS - John C. Egbert, 60, of Green Spings, OH passed away at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. He was born on December 21, 1959 in Tiffin, OH to Charles Jesse Egbert and Marilyn Ann (Chaffee) Martin.
John worked for Gerkin and M&B Asphalt Company for many years as a paver operator, retiring in 2017. He enjoyed spending time with his granddaughters, arrowhead hunting, hot rods, music and making people laugh. He was the life of the party and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need.
John is survived by his wife, Trixie (Cornett) Egbert; daughter, Jennice Caudill, Sandusky, OH; granddaughters, Braylin, Brenna and Bree Caudill; mother, Marilyn Ann Martin, Van Wert, OH; siblings, Chuck (Deb) Egbert, Fostoria, OH, Judy (Steve) Chamberlain, Fremont, OH, Patricia (Paul) Rutherford, Port Clinton, OH, Becky (John) Stepleton, Van Wert, OH and his dog, Lucy.
He was preceded in death by his father and daughter, Jerrica Egbert.
Visitation: Friday, September 4, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 211 N Broadway St, Green Springs, OH 44836.
The use of face masks is required while indoors at all services. Social distancing will be observed throughout all services with wait times taking place outdoors. If you would prefer, you may express your condolences at www.whhfh.com
A private service will be held for the immediate family.
Burial will take place at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery.
Memorials can be made in John's honor to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870.