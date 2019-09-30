|
John C. Roush
Burgoon - John C. Roush, 75, of Burgoon, passed away unexpectedly on September 28, 2019. He was born on February 23, 1944 in Fremont to Carl and Mary (Swartzmiller) Roush. John was a 1962 graduate of Lakota High School and served in the United States Army from 1964 to 1965. He was a lifetime farmer, a founding member of the Lakota Young Farmers, a former director of the Sandusky County Fair Board, the Sandusky County Republican Party, and a former trustee of Jackson Township. John loved to be on Lake Erie fishing with his grandchildren and attend their special events, and enjoyed wintering in North Fort Myers, FL.
Left to cherish his memory are his children; Michele (Dennie) Schmitz of Wayne OH, Marc (Lisa) Roush of Fremont, brother, Dennis Roush of Tiffin, grandchildren; Chelsie and Emily Schmitz and Cody and Cole Roush, special nephew and niece, Carl Roush and Denise Kunkelman.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home, 900 North Street, Fremont, Ohio, 43420. Military honors provided by the American Legion and VFW will start at the funeral home at 4:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lakota Young Farmers or the Sandusky County Agricultural Society.
To view John's Tribute Video or to express online condolences, please visit www.hermanfh.com.
Published in the News-Messenger on Sept. 30, 2019