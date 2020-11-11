1/
John H. Almendinger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John H. Almendinger

Fremont - John H. Almendinger, 89, of Fremont passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

John was born on May 13, 1931 in Marion, Ohio to the late Nolan and Edna (Brewer) Almendinger. He married Dolores Howe and she preceded him in death. John is survived by his son Todd Almendinger of Port Clinton. He was also preceded in death by a son Kim Almendinger.

John was 1949 graduate of Norwalk High School and then attended Ohio Northern Pharmacy School. He then enlisted and proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. John retired in 1992 as the Director of Pharmacy and Vice President of Ancillary Services at Fremont Memorial Hospital. John was a member of the Hayes Memorial United Methodist Church, Lions Club, Elks Club and Moose Club. He was also a member of the Brainard F & AM #336 and was also a member of the Zenobia Shrine and Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite of the Valley of Toledo.

A Private Service will be held in the Oakwood Cemetery, Fremont.

Arrangements have been entrusted with the Hanneman-Chudzinski-Keller Funeral Home, 416 S. Arch St., Fremont, Ohio 43420.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John's name to the Magruder Hospital Foundation, 615 Fulton St., Port Clinton, Ohio 43452.

Online condolences, as well as a fond memory may be shared with John's family by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Messenger from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home
416 South Arch Street
Fremont, OH 43420
4193328288
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved