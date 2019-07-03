|
|
John J. Byers
Louisville, KY - John Joseph Byers, 58, of Louisville, KY and formerly of Fremont, passed away of cardiac arrest on June 7, 2019 at Baptist Heath Care, East Campus in Louisville, KY.
John was born on April 3, 1961 in Fremont to Edward F. & Lois (Thrun) Byers. He attended St. Ann Elementary School and was a 1980 graduate of St. Joseph's High School, both in Fremont, OH. John participated in high school varsity sports while at St. Joseph's. He also played slow and fast pitch softball for the Fremont City Recreation teams for many years.
John was currently employed as a driver for the Wayside Christian Mission in Louisville. While John previously lived in Fremont, he was employed as a carpet installer for Spieldenners Co. and then with Craig Swartz.
For fun, John enjoyed watching the Baltimore Orioles and the Minnesota Vikings. He followed professional golf, Nascar and loved watching the Kentucky Derby. When visiting back home, he enjoyed playing poker with his brothers.
John made a point of staying in contact with his family in Fremont, always concerned with everyone's well-being. John was an organ donor and his corneas were procured after his death. He lives on through this generous gift to others.
John was the youngest of eight children and is survived by his brothers and sisters, Roxanna (Jack) Ferguson Sr., Kenneth (Christine) Byers Sr., Terrance Byers, Becky (Dan) Kwiatkowski Sr., Daniel (Patricia) Byers, Cindy (Craig) Swartz and Dennis (Juanita) Byers Sr.; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
The family will have a private memorial service with burial at Oakwood Cemetery, in Fremont, OH. at a later date.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont.
To send an online condolence, visit: www.hermanfh.com.
Published in the News-Messenger on July 3, 2019