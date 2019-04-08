|
|
John J. Tahy
Wayne - John J. Tahy, age 82, of Wayne, Ohio passed away on Friday evening, April 5, 2019 at Wood Haven Health Care in Bowling Green, Ohio. He was born on November 23, 1936 in Risingsun, Ohio to the late Charles S. & Margaret (Mitchey) Tahy, Sr. John was the first area baby delivered by local doctor, Thomas Watson of Wayne, Ohio. John married Anna L. Ricard during a huge snowstorm, on January 16, 1965 at the Cloverdale United Methodist Church, Kramer Road.
Surviving are his wife of 54 years Anna; daughters, Jodi Nutter of Westlake, Ohio and Jo Anna (Tom) Bentley of Wayne, Ohio; brother, Charles S (Jean) Tahy Jr of Bradner, Ohio, sister - in-law, Patricia Tahy of Rochester Hills, Michigan; grandchildren, Alison (Steven) Brubaker of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Robert Bentley of Toledo, Ohio, Jonathan Nutter of Columbus, Ohio and Margaret Bentley of Wayne, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Margaret and brother, Michael.
John was a 1954 graduate of Montgomery Local High School and later The Reisch American School of Auctioneering in Mason City, Iowa. He went into the military and served his country proudly in the U.S. Army Corps during the Korean War, where he was a medical specialist with 43rd Surg Hosi MASH unit. John held many jobs through out the years, including time at Brush Beryllium and retirement from Sun Oil in Oregon, Ohio after 30 plus years.
Among other part time jobs he held was as an auctioneer, real estate salesman for Rose Realty and carpenter with R.K. Bowe.
Friends will be received from 4pm - 8 pm Tuesday April 9, 2019 at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio where a Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 am Wednesday April 10, 2019 with Pastor Roseanne Kalinowski officiating. Burial will be in Graham Cemetery, near Wayne, Ohio with the Wood County Honor Detail performing military honors. A bereavement luncheon will be hosted at Wayne Volunteer Fire Department, Wayne, Ohio following the burial service.
Memorial donations may be made to Wayne Volunteer Fire Department, Wayne, Ohio and Cloverdale United Methodist Church, Bowling Green, Ohio. On-line condolences may be made to John's family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.
Published in the News-Messenger on Apr. 8, 2019