John M. Farizel
Fremont - John M. Farizel, 66, of Fremont, OH passed away with his wife by his side on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Stein Hospice in Sandusky, OH after a six week battle with cancer. He was born on January 26, 1953 in Cleveland, OH to Roy and Frances (Wutchiett) Farizel.
John was a 1971 graduate of Euclid High School and received an Associate Degree in Civil Engineering from Lakeland Community College in 1974. He was the Chief Inspector at C.W. Courtney Company for over thirty-eight years and retired on February 1, 2015.
John lived in Willoughby, OH for most of his life. He met Carol Wasserman in 1997 on a blind date. They had a long distance relationship for seventeen years. They married on September 4, 2014 at the Hayes Presidential Center in Fremont and she survives.
John was an avid fisherman and loved boating on Lake Erie. John and Carol's favorite vacation spot was the Outer Banks in North Carolina. John was a skilled craftsman and spent the last four years remodeling their home. He enjoyed NASCAR, OSU football, the Cleveland Indians and Browns.
John is survived by his wife, Carol Wasserman-Farizel, Fremont, OH; siblings, Sue (Bob) Bauman, Cleveland Heights, OH, Dick (Cheri) Farizel, Basalt, CO, Jim Farizel of Maine, Dan (Dianne) Farizel, Chardon, OH; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jim (Laura) Wasserman, Gold River, CA, Jerry (Patti) Wasserman, Mary Kay (Jeff) Gabel both of Fremont, OH, Dick (Laurie) Wasserman, Burgoon, OH, Sue Ann Fager, Wauseon, OH, Tim Wasserman, Fremont, OH and Kevin (Teresa) Wasserman, Woodville, OH; many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews who loved Uncle John.
He was preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in-law, Don and Margie Wasserman and brother-in-law, Paul Fager.
A private graveside service will be held for the family at St. Mary's Cemetery in Millersville.
For family and friends, a Celebration of Life open house with food provided will take place on Saturday, August 17, 2019, from Noon until 4:00 pm at the Neeley Center on the Terra State Community College Campus, 2830 Napoleon Rd, Fremont, OH. A remembrance ceremony will begin at 4:00 p.m. John was happiest in his tee shirt and shorts; please attend in casual attire.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Stein Hospice; Sandusky County Cancer Care Fund or to the Donor's Choice.
Published in the News-Messenger on Aug. 14, 2019