Fremont - John Schaaf, 79, of Fremont, OH passed away at his home, surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. He was born on January 8, 1941 in Fremont to Bob and Maribel (Hetrick) Schaaf. He was a graduate of Fremont Ross High School and received a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Tiffin University.
John married Donna Shelley on September 14, 1963 at St. Ann Church in Fremont. He worked as a salesman for many years and retired in 2018. John was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church and enjoyed bonfires, listening to Elvis Presley, mowing his lawn, and watching classic AMC movies. In his younger years he enjoyed swimming, boating, tennis and football. John never missed an Ohio State Football Game and enjoyed going to see the Cleveland Indians and watching the Browns play. He and his wife did several years of traveling the United States. They particularly enjoyed Hawaii. He loved spending time with his family.
John is survived by his wife of fifty-seven years, Donna Schaaf, Fremont, OH; children, Shelley Schaaf, Fremont, OH, John E. "Jay" (Pam) Schaaf, Jr., Willshire, OH and Steven Schaaf, Auburn, IN; siblings, Tom (Nancy) Schaaf, Saville, OH and Gary (Pat) Schaaf, Fremont, OH; grandchildren, Tasha, John, Morgan, Stephanie and Gabe; five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Robert "Rob" M. Schaaf; brother, Bobby Schaaf.
Visitation: Friday, October 16, 2020, from Noon until 2:00 pm at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH.
The use of face masks is required while indoors at all services. Social distancing will be observed throughout all services with wait times taking place outdoors. If you would prefer, you may express your condolences at www.whhfh.com
or call the funeral home at 419-332-6409 to request that your name be signed in the guest book.
Graveside Services will take place on Friday following the visitation, at 2:30 pm at Greenlawn Memory Gardens, 1793 W. McPherson Hwy, Clyde, OH.
Memorials can be made to St. Ann Catholic Church.